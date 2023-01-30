Cochran ag leadership celebrates grads

The second class of the Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program -- or TCALP -- graduated from the program during a Jan. 23 ceremony at the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation state offices in Jackson. Pictured are, from left, Gary Jackson, Mississippi State University associate vice president for Outreach and Engagement; Mike McCormick, Mississippi Farm Bureau President; Jess Benson, TCALP associate director; TCALP graduates Rob Baker, Hillary Ball, Matthew Poe, Kayla Poe, Tyler Anderson, Rebekkah Arant, David Arant, Joseph Erickson and Jared Freeman; Michael Newman, TCALP director; and Steve Martin, MSU Extension interim director. (Photo by MSU Extension/Kevin Hudson)