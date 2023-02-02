CNB promotes Meridian native to Chief Sales Officer post

Meridian native Kevin Brewer was recently promoted to the position of Chief Sales Officer at Citizens National Bank.
With 23 years of banking experience, the bank said Brewer will play an instrumental role in the development of the bank’s overall sales strategy in his position as Chief Sales Officer. He will lead the bank’s sales force in its efforts to expand the bank’s existing customer base, as well as continue to meet the needs of existing customers. In addition, he will play a vital role in the bank’s recruitment efforts as well as the training provided to its commercial lenders.
“With the bank’s considerable growth in recent years, we need someone who is focused entirely on the bank’s sales efforts,” said Hampton Thames, president of Citizens National Bank. “Kevin does a great job of thinking globally for the betterment of the entire bank. His unique insights and out-of-the-box thinking make him a perfect fit for this position.”
Brewer joined Citizens National in 2009 as its Hattiesburg Market President and was promoted to serve as the bank’s South Mississippi Regional President four years later.
Prior to joining Citizens National, Brewer was employed with Cadence Bank in Starkville for nine years where he was promoted to Vice President of Commercial Banking.
Originally from Meridian, Brewer is a 1999 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in real estate finance. He also is a 2007 graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
Brewer and his wife, Clare, live in the Hattiesburg area and have two daughters. He enjoys serving as a member of Oak Grove Athletic Booster Club and serves as a deacon at Temple Baptist Church.
Active in the Hattiesburg community, Brewer has served on the Funds Allocation Committee for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi for the past four years.
He also serves as a board member for the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is a Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in 13 cities across the state.
