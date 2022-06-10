Cmdr. Sibley passes the torch to Cmdr. Teague at NAS Meridian

Photo by Tom Childress

Cmdr. Karen Teague, left, the incoming commanding officer of Naval Technical Training Center Meridian, salutes Capt. Robert Stockton, right, Center for Service Support commanding officer, during the change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Meridian Friday. Looking on is Cmdr. Christy Sibley, the outgoing commanding officer of NTTC. NTTC is the schoolhouse for enlisted Sailors and Marines who report directly from boot camp to learn a specialty in a field supporting the aviation community. Nearly 3,000 Sailors and Marines graduate from the school each year.