Clinicians gain insight on trauma care at Meridian symposium

Clinicians from all over East Central Mississippi are improving their skills at a symposium on trauma care this week.
The two-day event, held at Meridian Community College, aims to provide additional education on trauma to increase the speed and quality of care in the region.
Jason Cain is a registered nurse and member of the planning committee for the event.
He particularly thought the cadaver lab, in which attendees work on an actual corpse, was of great benefit.
“They actually get to practice, do procedures, work on intubations and do some things that they normally don’t get the practice to do,” said Cain. “It’s good to have some trained, specialized individuals teaching all the techniques they can do.”
Thursday's session featured an array of speakers, including Sam Marshall, a flight paramedic and operations manager for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Aircare program.
“I gave a lecture on airway management and the importance of clinicians understanding the gravity of certain drugs we give and how we may not think about how serious they are,” Marshall said. "The importance of staying current on education and having policies in place to protect the patients and making sure we’re doing the right thing for the patients.”
The event is a joint effort, bringing together members of regional hospitals.
According to Tim Thomas, administrator for the East Central Mississippi Trauma Care Region, it can be costly to send care providers different places for updated medical training, so by setting aside money every year, the organization is able to put on the estimated $25,000 symposium.
“Every two to three years, we hold a regional conference for the folks in our region,” said Thomas. “We have a regional grant that the state gives us and they (the committee) set aside $5000-6000 a year to budget from it."
The event is not open to the public, as the information provided is clinical in nature.
“It’s been very educational learning about different skills, different trauma, injuries and airway management,” said Krystal Palmer, a nurse. “It’s been very educational toward our jobs in the emergency department to take care of people in the community.”
“It’s given me some new tools to look at,” said Jeff Hemphill, a nurse and teacher. “It’s also given me a better base to look a patients on oxygenation and how we better manage the patient overall.”
“I really liked all of it,” he added.
