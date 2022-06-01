Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s Click It or Ticket campaign yielded multiple arrests overnight Wednesday as deputies conducted roadside safety checkpoints throughout the county.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said a Click It or Ticket detail along Hwy 80 near I-20 resulted in three arrests after patrol deputies uncovered drugs inside a vehicle.
Joshua Dewayne Utley, 34, Amanda Diane Hill, 34, and Damian Michael Smith, 25, were arrested Tuesday night and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance after deputies found a little over one ounce of methamphetamine inside the car, Calhoun said.
Bond was set at $25,000 each, he said. Utley and Hill have since bonded out, but Smith remained in Lauderdale County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
North Hills
Deputies conducting a roadside safety checkpoint in the 6400 block were involved in a short pursuit Tuesday night after a vehicle attempted to flee.
About 10:30 p.m., Calhoun said, a vehicle approaching the checkpoint from State Blvd Extension made a share u-turn in the road and fled in the opposite direction. Deputies pursued the vehicle, he said, which crashed into a utility pole shortly after the chase began.
The driver, Devonte Akua Jackson, 24, and a passenger were taken to the emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. Afterward, Calhoun said, Jackson was booked into Lauderdale County Jail.
Jackson is charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, failure to appear (justice court), contempt of court, improper turn, suspended drivers license, failure to signal lane change, driving on wrong side of road, no liability insurance and careless driving. His bond was set at $25,000 for fleeing and eluding with an additional $1,634.25 for an outstanding justice court warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.