Cleanup follows possible tornado damage in Lauderdale, Clarke counties

Christine Lane spent part of her Sunday on the floor between the couch and coffee table of her mobile home in the Clarkdale communty of Lauderdale County.
“The wind picked up and I was waiting for it,” she said. “Usually it picks up and goes back down. Well, it didn’t. It just kept going.”
It was over in 10 seconds and when Lane came outside she saw a tree had crushed the edge of her home, caving in the roof over her bedroom, she said.
Another tree uprooted nearby was tangled up with a utility pole.
Despite the damage, she wasn't hurt.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. “Thank God.”
David Tomerlin was a few streets over on his front porch on Mt. Horeb Road off Highway 145 when the storm came through.
“When it started getting close, right in there, I knew it was going to hit us, so I run in the house,” he said. “I could feel the floor vibrating under me in the house, but then it passed right on by. Then I come out, found all of this.”
His storage shop had part of the wall and ceiling ripped off, revealing tubs of supplies.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said Monday that crews would be doing damage assessments Monday, but he did not have a final count of damaged structures.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said Monday evening that crews were still determining where tornadoes touched down in the state.
Road crews closed part of Old Poplar Springs Drive Monday for a few hours for tree removal.
In Clarke County, Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy estimated at least 29 homes were damaged in Sunday's storm.
Two people were hurt near Stonewall on County Road 320 and went to a Meridian hospital Sunday, Ivy said.
They were treated and released.
The worst damage appeared to have occurred in Pachuta and between Stonewall and Enterprise on County Road 320 near Long’s Fish Camp and on Highway 513, Ivy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.