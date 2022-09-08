CLASS OF 2022: Top 20 Under 40 honored in Meridian

Twenty of the area’s movers and shakers were recognized for their commitment to the community during a reception Thursday evening at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
Sponsored by Mississippi Power through a partnership with The Meridian Star and Meridian Life magazine, Top 20 Under 40 recognizes local individuals who represent the area’s emerging leaders.
The young men and women are the area’s educators, spiritual leaders, medical professionals and people from all walks of life. This includes people from every sector: education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, the arts, nonprofits as well as other areas.
Some are actively involved in organizations and programs dedicated to improving the community, while others choose to serve where they see a need.
“These individuals represent the best among their peers and have shown their commitment to the future of our community,” said Ida Brown, editor of Meridian Life magazine.
The Top 20 Under 40 Class of 2022 includes Brejenn Allen, Christena Brown-Bradley, Shelby Chaney, Tyler Covington, Ginger Delaney, Rob Eason, Christopher Drew Edwards, Brandon M. Jones, Brittany Kennedy-Horner, Ashley Laird, Jerrell McCallum, Emily McMillan, Thomas Molony, Erica Clemons Moore, Monty Patton, Megan Porter Trent Posey, Kimberly Rush, Sara Smith and James Taylor.
The Class of 2022 is featured in the latest issue of Meridian Life magazine, which is available at local businesses and at The Meridian Star office at 814 22nd Avenue.
