A one-vehicle accident late Thursday night in Clarke County left one person dead and another seriously injured.
Around midnight on Thursday deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 511 in the Theadville community, Clarke County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Barry White said. A vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The passenger of the vehicle, Vallen Holifield, 37, of Clarke County was killed, White said, and an unidentified driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Rain on the road was the cause of the accident, White said.
