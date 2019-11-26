Clarke County woman dies in house fire

A woman who died in a fatal house fire Monday afternoon in Clarke County has been identified. Anna Schrimpshire, 72 , died in the fire at a home on Highway 511, Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
White said two people were home when the fire broke out. The home was destroyed.
Schrimpshire was bedridden and could not get out of her bed, White said. The other person, who survived the fire, was Schrimpshire's caretaker and family member.
The family member tried to get Schrimpshire out of the home, but was unsuccessful, White said.
The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office.
