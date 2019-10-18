Clarke County sheriff faces two challengers in general election

Clarke County’s long-serving sheriff will see two challengers in the Nov. 5 general election.
Incumbent Todd Kemp, an Independent candidate, is opposed by Karey Williams, a Republican and Independent candidate Kenneth Pearson.
Kemp, a native of Clarke County, has served as sheriff for the last 32 years. He said he would continue to serve his community by getting criminals and illegal drugs off the streets, as well as protecting the elderly from scams.
Williams said in an email that if he’s elected sheriff, he would update the jail, offer staff training, improve hiring polices and implement a software system to keep up with criminal cases.
Pearson, a business owner and pastor, has degrees in criminal justice and theology. He’s worked as a deputy sheriff and jailer. If elected, he said he would hire more investigators for the sheriff’s office.
Circuit Clerk
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Sally Doggett Wedgeworth, an Independent, is being challenged by Paula Cooks, an Independent, Republican Brad Gibson and Yvette Bartee, a Democrat.
Wedgeworth said she wants to continue her open door policy while listening to suggestions from the community.
Gibson said he wants the office to be compliant with the State Auditor’s Department.
When it comes to serving on juries, Cooks said she wants to make sure people won’t have to choose between serving and losing income from taking time off work.
Bartee said she wants build collaborative partnerships with other departments, community organizations and leaders to keep citizens informed about the office.
Tax collector and assessor
Andrea Monique Davis, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Hope Herrington for the office of tax collector / assessor.
Herrington, an Independent, said she wants to educate the public about taxes, laws and procedures.
Davis said she wants to restore effective, open communication with colleagues and taxpayers by ensuring that property taxation is fair to all.
Supervisor races
In District 2, incumbent supervisor Lorenzo Carter, a Democrat, will see a challenge from James E. "Buddy" Butler, an Independent candidate.
In District 3, several candidates are hoping to succeed Troy Smith, who is seeking the
District 84 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Those candidates include Independents Tony Chancelor, James C. Pearson Jr., Charles "Chuck" Hamrick Jr., Tim Ivy, Glenn L. Cook, Republican Joel Speed and Democrat Gregory D. Risher.
In District 4, incumbent Paul Mosley, a Republican, will face Democrat Edward Mckenzie.
Incumbent District 5 supervisor Mickey Long will face Steve Neely. Both are Independent candidates.
Other seats
Incumbent Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm, a Republican, will face Maranda Miller Turner, an Independent candidate.
For the Constable Place 1 seat, incumbent Beverly Trotter, a Democrat, is seeking the office against challenger Jonathan "Newman" Ivey, an Independent.
Unopposed candidates
Unopposed candidates in Clarke County include Darrick Marshall, District 1 supervisor, Edward Kramer, county attorney; Tobey Bartee, Justice Court Judge Place 1; Terry Bonner, Justice Court Judge Place 2; Ryan Evans, constable for Place 2 and Gregory Fairchild, coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.