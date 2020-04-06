Clarke County offers $5K reward related to shooting of Judge Charles Smith

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the March 16 shooting of Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith, a news release said.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 reward on March 27.
Smith was shot in the back after he got out of his truck outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Meridian police said.
He was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and has undergone several surgeries, according to his family.
The rewards would not be payable to any law enforcement officer or employee of Clarke or Lauderdale counties or their immediate family members.
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect, but said the shooting was 'personal.'
Smith is Chancellor of the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke Counties.
