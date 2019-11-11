A Clarke County man died Monday afternoon, after the tree he was cutting with a chainsaw fell on him, investigators said.
The 85-year-old man was at his home in the Pine Hill community off County Road 330, according to Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff's Department.
A family member found the victim and called for help, White said.
The man, whose named has not been released, died at the scene, according to Clarke County Coroner Greg Fairchild.
