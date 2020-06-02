Clarke County authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting death.
Ernest Ferguson, 20 of Lauderdale was found shot to death around 2:28 p.m. at a residence on County Road 514 in the Energy community, Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
Isaiah Roberts, 24, is charged with murder in the shooting, and is being held at the Clarke County Jail on a $75,000 bond, White said.
White said investigators have not determined a motive in the case.
