Paying for college has gotten a lot easier for Mary Margaret Freeman.
“It's nice to have everything paid for," said the Clarkdale High School senior. "But I had to work hard to build my resume up."
Freeman's full-ride scholarship to Mississippi College totaled so much money that she'll be getting a refund check of $1,000 a year. The scholarship is part of Freeman's acceptance into the school's honor program, where she will join 14 other studious and community-minded students.
Freeman said the scholarship isn't based solely on academics.
Even with a 4.2 GPA and an ACT score of 33, Freeman had to show work outside the classroom through volunteer work and extracurricular activities.
The scholarship will pay for Freeman's room and board, books, tuition and food, as well as give her the opportunity to study abroad for a semester.
She also received full scholarship offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but when it came time to choose, she felt like Mississippi College was the right fit.
Freeman plans to study English, with her long term plans including graduate school and a career as an author.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.