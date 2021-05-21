CLARKDALE – Jordan Kemble remembers the day he was given some terrible, life-altering news.
“When I was told that I had two weeks to live – that was something,” he recalled doctors telling him in 2016. “But God had different plans for me, and here I am today.”
Friday night, the young man walked across the stage to receive his diploma from Clarkdale High School.
It was a miraculous achievement, considering that he once battled stage 4 brain cancer.
“The fact that I’m here six years later graduating, I’m surprised and very humbled,” he said. “Making it this far for me has been a major accomplishment.”
In August 2016, Dr. Don E. Marascalco discovered that Kemble had a brain tumor, and a month later it was learned during surgery that the tumor was malignant.
Kemble was just 14 and in the eighth grade.
“When I found out I had cancer, I really didn’t react to it,” he said. “I was shocked...it really didn’t hit me until later on.”
In September 2016, Kemble began treatment – 36 rounds of radiation and eight rounds of chemotherapy – at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Eventually, he returned to Clarkdale, where readjusting to school was difficult.
“It’s been hard,” said Kemble, who experienced short term memory loss following his cancer treatments. “I honestly probably wouldn’t have been able to do it without my classmates and my family.”
In September 2018, the Clarkdale football team rallied around Kemble during his Make-A-Wish Foundation Wish Reveal ceremony, where it was announced that Kemble and three family members were headed to Walt Disney World for a vacation.
“Those guys around me that night were my brothers,” said Kemble, who served as the team’s manager. “I didn’t expect the entire football team to be there.”
Ken Hardy, who was Clarkdale’s principal during Kemble’s early years, said his resilience is inspiring.
“He was always a pleasure to be around, even when he was having a bad day and didn’t feel good,” Hardy said. “He could just brighten up a room with his smile.”
Looking ahead
With his cancer in remission, Kemble is optimistic, knowing that his battle has prepared him for life’s many challenges.
“I believe that what I’ve been through has made me stronger,” he said. “It’s given me some resilience.”
And he’s especially grateful to his classmates and teachers at Clarkdale.
“This wouldn’t be possible without my great senior class and the staff,” he said. “They helped me and taught me everyday. If it wasn’t for them, this day would have never happened.”
