Clarkdale's giving box helps the community

A box at Clarkdale High School has found a new purpose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The giving box is located between the school and the baseball field. Members of the community can leave books, puzzles or other items for people to take as they need.
Toni Buchanan, Clarkdale's Future Farmers of America teacher said the box was built two years ago and was originally used for collecting food. Buchanan said she recently filled the box with gloves and face masks to help protect the community. Other items could include school supplies.
Two other boxes are being used in the community by local churches.
