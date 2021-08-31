Clarkdale's Angie Wilkinson named to state advisory council

A Lauderdale County School District teacher will serve on the Mississippi Department of Education's teacher advisory council for the 2021-2022 school year.
Angie Wilkinson, who teaches sixth grade at Clarkdale Elementary School, is one of 49 educators across the state taking part in the council. Wilkinson is the only teacher from East Mississippi to be chosen for the role.
According to a media release from MDE, MTAC was formed in 2016 and includes educators from general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.
The goal of the council is to provide feedback to state superintendent Carey Wright on initiatives of the MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi State Legislature.
Wright will meet with the teachers regularly to discuss topics critical to their classrooms.
“Hearing directly from teachers about their classroom experiences has helped me set priorities and has informed statewide decisions about policy, resources and professional development,” Wright said in the news release. “I look forward to meeting our new members and continuing to work collaboratively with all teachers on the council on behalf of Mississippi students."
Wilkinson has been teaching for 16 years and has taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades. She's been at Clarkdale for 10 years. In order to be considered for the council, Wilkinson submitted an application and a resume.
Wilkinson is looking forward to listening to different ideas from educators across the state. She plans to take what she learns and use it in her classroom.
“I'm excited because I get to be the voice of our school, our community and the district,” she said. "Im looking forward to hearing the different ideas that Dr. Wright has for education.”
