Clarkdale students warned about the dangers of vaping

Will McCarty, 17, might be only a few years older than the eighth graders at Clarkdale Middle School, but that didn't stop him from warning them about the dangers of vaping.
McCarty, who is homeschooled, said vaping appeals to young people because it's odorless and comes in various flavors.
“It means a lot to be able to do this because it's a big deal and people are so uninformed about it,” said McCarty.
Tuesday's event at Clarkdale Middle School, hosted by the American Cancer Society, was a kickoff to a two-month series.
The organization is visiting schools around the state to educate eighth-graders about vaping.
Vaping refers to inhaling the vapor of an e-cigarette, according to the American Cancer Society. Possible dangers of vaping include serious lung illnessees, and vaping devices may have added flavors and other chemicals, some of which can be toxic, the ACS said. E-cigarettes can also explode if the battery is not working properly.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recently reported the first death associated with vaping. As of Sept. 19, there have been 530 cases of lung illness reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths have been reported in six states, according to the department of health.
Cheryl Thaggard, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, said there's been an increased number of young people who vape.
Many teens think vaping is healthier than smoking, but e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other unknown chemicals that can have an effect on the body, she said.
Because a teen's brain isn't be fully developed until they are 25, any kind of nicotine or smoke can affect their development, Thaggard said, noting that some teens don’t recognize the dangers of vaping.
“Their bodies are still growing," Thaggard said. "To put something that is as addictive as nicotine in their body, it's a lot easier for them to get addicted to it than us,” she said.
Thaggard said that because vaping is still new, it hasn't become socially unacceptable like cigarettes.
Clarkdale middle schooler Maddie Gibson, 13, found Thaggard's speech informative.
“I learned a lot of stuff, it was nice to know about the effects it can have,” Gibson said. “I know if somebody came to me about it with these things, I could maybe get them to quit,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.