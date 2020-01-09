Clarkdale students sing, dance - and learn

Students at Clarkdale Elementary School spent Thursday singing, dancing and learning, all at the same time.
The Move to Learn Program is made up of follow along videos that make learning fun for students while helping teachers with classroom management. The exercises can be done in small spaces and during classroom breaks, said Coach Larry Calhoun, who stars in the Move to Learn videos.
“We have to teach children that learning is positive and not something punitive,” said Calhoun, who described Move to Learn as a support system for students and a teaching tool for educators.
Calhoun said research shows that movement for kids correlates with higher academic performance, releases built up energy and stimulates cell growth in the brain.
But Move to Learn isn't just for children, he said.
“Not only does it help children with their brains, but it helps adults and their brains,” he said.
The program got a good response at the school, said Angela McHenry, the principal.
“I really hope these teachers will use some of this in the classroom,” she said.
Move to Learn has also developed new videos focusing on high school students Calhoun said.
“We are hoping it gets the same results,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.