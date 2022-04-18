Clarkdale students return after tornado hits school

Clarkdale students were expected to return to school Tuesday after a tornado hit the campus last Wednesday night.
The school was closed on Thursday after several buildings were damaged in the storm; students across the district were out of school Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday. The Clarkdale campus received roof damage, water damage and damage to the exteriors of some buildings, as well as additional damage to its athletic facilities, which were struck by a different tornado on March 30.
When it hit Wednesday evening, the storm knocked down power lines and uprooted trees throughout the Clarkdale community. Damage was also reported in the Whynot community.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado, measuring 44 miles long and about a mile wide, struck northern Jasper and Clarke counties before entering southern Lauderdale county.
Five other tornadoes were confirmed across the state, and damage was reported in 24 counties. Winston County reported the most damage, with 41 homes, three businesses and eight farms affected.
Power crews were working to restore power in the Clarkdale community on Sunday; power had been restored by Monday afternoon, according to EMEPA.
At the peak of the storm, more than 8,000 EMEPA members experienced power outages, and EMEPA’s system sustained at least 120 broken poles, 70 of which are 3-phase poles. Crews from Natchez Trace Electric Cooperative, Singing River Electric Cooperative, Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative and Covington Electric Cooperative were called in to join EMEPA’s restoration efforts.
Wednesday’s bad weather came after two EF-1 tornadoes hit Lauderdale County on March 30, one causing extensive damage to the Clarkdale High School softball field. On April 5, an EF-0 tornado hit the Whynot Community, knocking down trees and leaving some residents without power.
Damage assessments
Damage assessments from the storms over the past few weeks are almost complete, and Lauderdale County has exceeded the $400,000 threshold needed to reach emergency status, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said Monday.
“What we’ve got right now is right at a guesstimation of basically $2.6 million worth of damage to individual, and with the school, we’re looking at $700,000 of damage to Clarkdale School,” he said. “What that does mean is we’ve got enough for our emergency. Now we’re just waiting on the state.”
Barrett said reports from weekend storms are still being collected, but the count currently stands at 16 structures with minor damage, 12 with major damage and three homes destroyed.
Although the county has reached its threshold for an emergency, Barrett said the state has not. Mississippi needs to report at least $4.8 million in damage to declare an emergency and apply for federal assistance, he said, and reports from other counties had yet to be submitted.
“We’re hoping to see that threshold continues to gain and hopefully we’ll get up to the $4.8 million statewide so the state can issue a declaration and hope the federal will accept that,” he said.
While work continues to tabulate the damage, cleanup efforts are underway. Barrett said volunteer chainsaw teams will be coming through the area to help cut up fallen trees and move them to the right-of-way for pickup and disposal.
Barrett said he planned on reaching out the Clarke County to see if they planned to burn fallen trees in their county and if Lauderdale County could use the burn pile.
Due to the amount of highways and air traffic in Lauderdale County, he said it wasn’t likely Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality would allow burning on the scale needed within the county.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt, who is coordinating with Barrett on the cleanup effort, said any trees not able to be burned would likely have to go the landfill, which would be an additional cost for the county.
Looking forward, Mayatt urged the Board of Supervisors to consider creating a line item in the county’s annual budget for storm cleanup. Damaging storms, he said, are happening more frequently and the cost is a drain on the Road Department and Emergency Management budgets.
“It seems like we’re hit by these storms year after year now,” he said. “We need to have budgeted items for that, a pot of money set aside for just this.”
As cleanup efforts get underway, Barrett encouraged residents who have not yet done so to report any storm damage to their homes. Reporting damage, no matter how minor, adds to the state and county totals and moves the state closer to reaching the threshold for federal assistance, he said.
Damage reports can be submitted online through the LEMA website, LEMAOnline.com, or by calling 601-482-9852.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.