Clarkdale senior tackles food insecurity, poverty at Global Youth Institute

Even though Kayann Matlock is 17, she feels like now is the time to speak up on issues affecting the world she's grown up in.
The Clarkdale senior believes she and other teens have the key to solving issues such as poverty and food insecurity.
“It was cool to see all of us, teenagers, as we are starting to see that we can change the world," said Matlock, who recently participated in the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa.
The World Food Prize program was created in 1994 by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Norman Borlaug and Iowa businessman John Ruan to challenge and inspire students and teachers to address hunger. The program also provides scholarships, college internships and study abroad opportunities.
Institute participants discussed hunger, education, poverty and food security as critical issues facing society. Interested students had to research a country's issues, then write an essay identifying solutions to that issue.
Matlock was the only student from Lauderdale County and one of five from Mississippi to participate in the event.
Matlock, a Future Farmers of America member, was encouraged to apply by her teacher, Toni Buchanan, who teaches agriculture and natural resources.
Buchanan said the program allows students to research an issue, then design a plan to solve it.
“It truly empowers them to change the world,” Buchanan wrote in an email.
During the three day event, Matlock participated in a career fair, learned about the poverty rate in other countries and presented her essay.
After speaking to a friend from Honduras, Matlock decided to write her paper about how agriculture could help the country’s education system.
“I think they can open up more schools and how that could help with the economy and with poverty,” she said.
Matlock also spoke to people on how non-profits are helping the education system, visited with students from different countries.
During a conversation with someone from Mexico, she realized how how different the country is from the United States.
“It was kind of shocking to see how different we are," she said. "When we are barely aware of each other.”
She also listened to speeches by the president of the Congo and the former president of Nigeria.
“It was pretty cool," she said. "It was eye-opening because their culture was so different and their accents were cool."
Matlock said poverty is the biggest issue facing Mississippians. In her school and community, many families are dealing with food insecurity, but have a hard time asking for help, she said.
“It's just sad that they are scared to say 'I'm hungry',” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.