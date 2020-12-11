Clarkdale High welcomes back school choir

The Star-Spangled Banner and Carol of the Bells are just two songs Clarkdale High School students enjoy singing during choir class each day.
For the first time since 2013, the school has a choir program. Northeast and West Lauderdale High schools already have programs.
Clarkdale Band Director Caleb Landrum said principal Brian Jordan wanted to re-establish the school choir, but needed someone to teach the class. Landrum was teaching English in another school district and took the Clarkdale job so he could finally use his music degree.
“He said his goal was to bring choir back," Landrum recalled. "And I was all for that."
Since the start of school, the choir has grown from eight members to 20. During the day, 15 students attend the class, and five others attend after-school rehearsals.
Landrum said he's been pleasantly surprised at the group's vocal abilities.
“I didn’t think I'd be so lucky to have students that were so immensely talented,” he said.
Junior Camryn Gray, who has enjoyed singing since was little, jumped at the opportunity to join the choir.
“I wanted to be involved in choir, but we didn’t talk about forming one until last year,” she said. “I'm really glad that Mr. Landrum is here. It’s been a big wish of mine.”
In October, the choir hosted a showcase of Disney songs at Highland Baptist Church, and is planning a Christmas concert featuring pop hits and classical pieces. There isn’t a set date for the show, but Landrum plans to have students come to the choir room dressed in Christmas attire and and stream the concert online.
“It’s a great avenue for kids to use their voice,” said Dusty Culpepper, a member of the school board whose daughter sings in the choir. “In Lauderdale County, we want to give every student an opportunity, whether it’s sports or choir, so they can stay involved outside of the academic part.”
In the long term, Landrum hopes to create two separate choirs for students to showcase their talents.
“My goal is to have a classical choir and a show choir,” he said.
