PHILADELPHIA - Services for Benjamin Amos "Benjie" Coats will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Bro. Mack Alford officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May …
Charlotte Frasier, 98, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 21, 2021. She was born March 9, 1923, to Robert Lee and Harriett Holifield in Meridian, Miss. She is survived by her son, Bruce Frasier and his wife Vickie; her grandson,…
Funeral services for Robert Earl Hill Sr. will be Friday, May 28, 2021, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church Meridian with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Jane Catherine Whitener, 86, passed away May 23, 2021, in Meridian, Miss. Services will be held at a later date. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may view the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. L. C. Murry and his family, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
