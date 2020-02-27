Clarkdale students and staff will see some changes when they return to school in the fall.
Clarkdale Elementary will become a K-6 campus and the high school will become a 7-12 campus under a plan approved by the school board last week. There will no longer be a middle school on the campus.
“We are breaking away from our elementary, middle school and high school system that we have in place,” said John-Mark Cain, superintendent of the district.
With the elimination of the middle school principal position, there will be two principals at each the high school and elementary, a head and assistant principal, Cain said. The move will help with administrative costs and improve coordination between the schools on the campus, he said.
The change also will help fifth and sixth-graders make a smoother transition, said Angela McHenry, principal of Clarkdale Elementary.
McHenry said many of the middle school teachers are already certified to teach on the elementary level, and the school will also provide them with professional development.
Block schedule
The board also approved changing to a block schedule at Clarkdale High School to match other high schools in the district. Students will take five classes daily instead of seven.
Brian Jordan, the school's principal, said the change will allow students to take more classes such as ACT prep or creative writing. To prepare for the changes, teachers will attend professional development classes and meet with staff from other schools using the block schedule.
Modular building
The board also moved ahead on a proposal for a 28 by 38 modular building with two classrooms and bathrooms. The building will replace what is known as the Rock Building, which was closed due to a leaking roof. The board approved a $90,913 bid to start the process.
The building, which will be used for physical education and a history class, is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete, Cain said.
