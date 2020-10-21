Clarkdale choir brings magical music to Highland Baptist Church

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Clarkdale freshman Adilyn Way sings “Speechless” during a showcase of Disney tunes at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian on Tuesday. The concert featured a selection of songs from 15 beloved Disney movies. 
Clarkdale choir brings magical music to Highland Baptist Church

Mary Ashley Culpepper sings “How Far I’ll Go.” 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0