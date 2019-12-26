Clarkco State Park to host 'First Day Hike' on Jan. 1

Clarkco State Park is joining the nation’s “First Day Hike” initiative to get people off the couch and into their local state parks.
First Day Hike is an event shared by state parks all over the country encouraging people to enjoy their local parks and the various amenities they may not be aware of.
Clarkco will observe the day on Jan. 1 and will be open to the public for free, according to Park Manager Tony Fleming.
“We’re asking everyone to participate,” said Fleming. “We’ll be showcasing all the new trails and bridges.”
The day highlights being active and enjoying a part of the community that you may not have know existed.
Along with seven miles of trails, Clarkco has natural wildlife, hundreds of acres to explore, cabins, camping, playgrounds, sporting areas, games and a lake.
“We want to get people out and enjoy nature and what’s right here in their backyard,” said Fleming.
During the event, the Friends of Clarkco will be on hand to serve refreshments to visitors, as well as to give out special awards, according to Fleming.
“That morning there will be refreshments and we’ll be giving out medal medallions with first day hike on it,” said Fleming. “Get out the house and start the new year off right.”
For more information, visit the Friends of Clarkco Facebook page or call 601-776-6651.
