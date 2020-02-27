Marketing instructor Sandy Clark and sophomore Brandon Harkins have been named Meridian Community College’s 2020 Higher Education Appreciation Day Working for Academic Excellence (HEADWAE ) award recipients.
Clark and Harkins will be honored during the 33rd annual HEADWAE program on March 2 in Jackson and will meet with legislative officials and other higher education supporters during a tour of the Mississippi State Capitol.
Clark, an instructor at MCC for nearly 25 years, is the coordinator of the Business and Marketing Management Technology Program. Harkins, a resident of Meridian, is majoring in Systems Based Electronics Engineering Technology and Telecommunications.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to represent Meridian Community College, an institution that has done so much for me over the past two years in helping me grow as a student,” said Harkins.
Every year, an instructor and student from each of the state’s universities and community colleges are chosen to be recognized by the Mississippi Legislature for their outstanding work. Supported by the state’s corporate community, HEADWAE is coordinated by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning’s Office of Academic and Student Affairs and the Mississippi Community College Board.
“It is such an honor to be selected to represent Meridian Community College,” said Clark. “I am very blessed to work for such a great institution and with such wonderful people.”
Clark said she looks forward to meeting with lawmakers and high education supporters to ensure they understand the important role community colleges play in the state’s economy and the livelihood these educations afford for so many students.
“Community colleges in Mississippi are putting people in the workforce whether it is with a two-year degree and a straight entry into the labor force or whether it is a stepping-stone to higher education,” she said.
Clark added, “HEADWAE recognizes the role community colleges play.”
A resident of Decatur, Clark earned an associate degree from MCC and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Mississippi State University. She is an honorary lifetime member of Collegiate Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), having served as a DECA adviser for almost 25 years.
She and her husband, Chris J. Clark, have a son, Luke, 22, and a daughter, Olivia, 18.
Clark said MCC’s Business and Marketing Management Technology Program offers so many opportunities for students.
“Whether you want to work in retail, own your own business, or run someone else’s company, you can learn how to do that in the Business and Marketing Management Technology Program,” she said. “We cover so much information in our classes and it relates to everyone.”
Harkins, the son of Thomas Taylor and Angela Woodall, is a 2017 graduate of Southeast Lauderdale High School.
He chose to double major in both two-year programs. “I have always been fascinated by electronics and their limitless implementations in life,” he said.
Harkins is a member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, and he works under a telecommunications assistantship. After graduating from MCC, he plans to pursue his education in electrical engineering at Mississippi State University.
