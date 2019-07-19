Civil Rights memories 'eye -opening' for Meridian teens

Sadie Clark-Martin faced harassment in 1965 while integrating Meridian High School.
At times she was scared, but she knew her and four other black girls had a point to prove.
“We were just asking for the same benefits in all schools,” Clark-Martin said, describing her experience to a group of teens at the First Union Missionary Baptist Church in Meridian Friday morning.
Martin was part of a panel of speakers called "Foundation for the Future," who gave first-hand accounts of their time in the Civil Rights Movement in Meridian. Other panelists included William Ready Sr., a civil rights lawyer and Robert Porter Jr., whose father was the pastor of First Union when it was bombed.
Clark-Martin recalled how things were not equal at the segregated schools she grew up attending.
"I would open the book and I could not understand why I never knew any of the students," she said. "It's because they were hand-me-downs from the white schools."
Clark-Martin said MHS was the first time she ate inside the school cafeteria, after carrying her lunch for years.
"When we went to Meridian High you had a choice of dessert, a drink and choice of salad. We didn't have that choice, we had a meal at (TJ) Harris. You'd either eat it or not." she said.
Facing daily challenges, she recalled teachers not calling on her during class and students not wanting to socialize with her. On the first day of school, one of the girls' dress was ruined after eggs were thrown at her, she recalled.
“What we did was very significant because we had the nerve to stay out and be harassed, every day all day long,” Clark-Martin said. “We knew why we there and we did not let it turn us around. We stayed, and put up with bullying until school was out,” she said.
Forty years after those events, Clark-Martin finally decided to tell her story after someone recognized her in a photo in the library at Meridian High School. She took the opportunity to share her story and inform the current generation about local history.
“It’s a part of history that young people have no clue about, for generations we keep that information to ourselves,” she said.
'We both fought in the streets and the courts'
Porter described important events in Civil Rights history, noting that without the Emancipation Proclamation, or the Brown vs. Board of Education case, there would not have been Freedom Summer or school integration.
Porter also reminded students that it was not an easy time, because of the danger of violence.
“We both fought in the streets and the courts," he said.
First hand experience
MHS students Rodney Bell,16 and Demontae Robinson, said they knew about the Civil Rights movement in Meridian, but getting a first-hand view into history was eye-opening.
“I had heard about the stuff, but to get a first-hand experience and to let them talk to me about the situation was very deep and educational,” Bell said.
After learning more about what the black community went through in 1960s, both Bell and Robinson said it would've taken courage to handle what the speakers described.
“If I was in their shoes, if they called me that, I would not react to it in how they wanted me to," Robinson said. "I would just walk away and leave it alone.”
