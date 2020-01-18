CIVICS LESSON: Educators see impeachment trial as a teachable moment

The House on Dec. 18 voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his conduct toward Ukraine.
Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The others are Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974 before the House could impeach him.
Trump has called the impeachment a “hoax," even as new information emerges about his actions toward Ukraine that led to the charges, the Associated Press reported.
Opening arguments in the Senate are scheduled to begin Tuesday after Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law, said educators could use the impeachment proceedings to develop a variety of lesson plans.
"The first thing I would probably start with is the constitutional process of impeachment, which applies not just to presidents but to other officials, judges,” he said.
Students could examine the roles of the House, Senate and Chief Justice, and what an investigation and trial might look like. They might also review historical examples.
“What makes this interesting from a classroom perspective is that, I think rather clearly this is a more serious high crime or misdemeanor than what President Clinton was charged with and I think in some ways, very similar to what President Nixon was accused of,” Steffey said.
Steffey said he has taught his class the constitutional meaning of high crimes and misdemeanors and suggested teachers could also have students participate in an activity where they take on the roles of senators and lawyers.
“It raises questions about what makes this wrong and what kind of punishment is appropriate,” Steffey said.
Kathy Baxter, a retired political science professor, said one way to teach the impeachment to high school students is to hold a mock trial, with students playing the roles of the key players.
A mock trial is an effective teaching tool because it engages students and gives them a visual understanding of the complex impeachment process, she said.
When she was teaching, Baxter said she avoided discussing her political beliefs with her students, because she wanted them to be free with their opinions.
“I kept my own views private because I didn’t want to influence their personal views,” she said.
Jeff Davis, a social studies teacher at Clarkdale High School, says he tries to discuss current events with his students, emphasizing critical thinking skills and respecting the opinions of others.
To that end, he encourages his students to be tolerant, even when they disagree with each other.
“We always try to teach acceptance and respect,” Davis said, noting that open conversations often lead to more meaningful dialogue.
“People can disagree and still like each other,” he said.
John Welch, who teaches government, social studies and economics at Enterprise, said the classroom is a good place to have political discussions, because students can voice their opinions in a structured place. Welch said he encourages his students to talk about important social issues, such as gun rights or abortion.
"I want them to learn by discussing," he said.
Welch said he could use the impeachment trial to explain the complexities of the government process, describing how the executive, legislative and judicial branches operate.
"It takes a lot to make it happen," Welch said.
He's also emphasizing the historical significance of the proceedings to his students.
"They need to be more engaged," he said. "These things are going to affect them."
