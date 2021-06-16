Starting on July 1, the City of Meridian will allow open containers of alcohol to be carried in downtown six days of the week.
In December 2019, the city passed an ordinance allowing the carrying of open containers three days a week. This policy went into effect on Jan. 30, 2020.
But on Tuesday, the City Council voted to amend the ordinance, increasing the number of days to six. Open containers will still not be allowed to be carried on Sundays.
According to the ordinance, the policy applies to businesses in the “Open Container District,” which includes the downtown area. These businesses, if they hold alcoholic beverage permits, can let customers leave their premises with an open container of alcohol and consume the beverage in the district.
Laura Carmichael, the city’s Community Development Director, said the policy will encourage people to visit downtown businesses and restaurants.
“The benefit is that with the new excitement — with the Threefoot Building, the Threefoot Brewery, the restaurants and things like that — that we will be able to encourage people to come down, enjoy,” she said.
