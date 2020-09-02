City won't appeal; Rita Jack returning to Meridian police

A month after she was fired, Rita Jack will soon rejoin the Meridian Police Department after the Civil Service Commission reversed her termination Tuesday night.
The city will not appeal the ruling, said Mayor Percy Bland Wednesday.
Jack, an MPD lieutenant, was fired in early August after being accused of misusing police department computer software.
Her attorney, Joseph Denson, told the commission Tuesday that Jack accidentally changed an incident report while training a group of recruits on June 17.
City attorney Kermit Kendrick told the commission that by changing the report, then saving it, she submitted a false report.
The commission’s action came after testimony from Jack, staff from the city’s IT department and former MPD interim chief Charles Coleman, who recommended her termination.
Coleman said Jack changed an individual’s address, height, weight and workplace in the incident report. A box indicating that charges were filed in the case was also checked in the altered report, he said. The changes in the report could harm the persons involved in the case, Coleman said.
“I have nothing against Lt. Jack,” Coleman said. “I had every intention of making her my assistant chief.”
“The act was so egregious I had no choice but to recommend termination.”
But Jack, who has worked for the MPD for 22 years, said the report “wouldn’t have seen the light of day.”
“This could have been corrected immediately,” she said.
In its ruling, the commission said Jack can return to the department with the stipulation that she be monitored for 90 days.
Jack said she was relieved with the commission’s ruling, but was worried about showing any initiative when she returns to the department.
“They took what was thinking outside of the box….and used it against me,” she said.
Bland, in a news conference on Wednesday, called Jack’s actions “gross negligence.”
“While we respect the civil service’s decision, that kind of error – whether intentional, reckless or negligent – cannot be tolerated within our police department,” he said.
Commission member Clayton Cody said the situation could have been avoided if the police department had better leadership.
“What we’ve seen from this tonight is truly a vacuum in leadership in the law enforcement division,” he said during Tuesday’s hearing. “It’s time for the mayor and city council to step up and make the decision to get us a solid leader in place.”
The department has been without a permanent chief since Benny Dubose resigned in January. Interim chief Lewis Robbins, who succeeded Dubose, resigned in April; Coleman led the department until his resignation in late July.
Lt. Patrick Gale is serving as acting chief while a search for a permanent chief is ongoing.
City Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the city hopes to name a permanent chief soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.