The City of Meridian and Waste Pro are working to educate residents on changes to the city’s garbage service after a new contract went into effect Oct. 1
Under the new contract, residents will be able to put out one 96-gallon garbage cart, which will be provided by Waste Pro, and one additional bag, box or container up to 50 gallons in size and up to 50 pounds in weight each week.
Single family homes needing extra capacity can receive an additional cart for an extra fee while apartment buildings with six units or more and commercial facilities will be allowed up to six carts.
The City of Meridian awarded a separate contract to JWC Environmental for dumpsters and roll-off containers.
In addition to the capacity restrictions, the city’s new contract discontinues recycling service beginning Oct. 31. In reviewing the bids for service, the city council noted the high costs for recycling and elected not to continue the service moving forward. The council said recycling could also be added to the contract later if needed.
Waste Pro will hold a 4-month yard waste collection window from November to February each year for residents to dispose of leaves and other yard debris. The leaves should be placed loose at the back of the curb for collection.
The yard waste collection window will not apply to debris created from contractors, and no waste generated by contractors will be picked up. Residents having contractors do work at their home or office should make sure a plan to properly dispose of contractor waste is in place.
Although the contract with Waste Pro began Oct. 1, the company agreed to provide a 90-day grace period where it agreed to pick up all garbage left on the curb as residents adjust to the new garbage service. The grace period is set to end January 8, 2023, after which only the 96-gallon cart and one additional container will be picked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.