Meridian’s Fourth of July celebration promises live music and a spectacular fireworks display over Bonita Lakes on Sunday, July 4.
The annual event also includes great food, entertainment and family fun, the city said in a media release.
Festivities begin when the gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the official program starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Unfazed Experience will be playing patriotic and Motown favorites. At 9 p.m. a very special version of “America” will play as fireworks explode over the upper lake.
“This year we are excited about celebrating our Nation’s birthday and honoring those who serve our community and our country,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith. “Bonita Lakes is a beautiful location for this special event.”
Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meridian has been presenting the celebration for more than two and a half decades.
“Our parks and recreation, public works, public safety, police and fire departments do a great job organizing the event”, said Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director. “It is truly a team effort to put an event of this size together and it is our way of giving back to the citizens in our city and surrounding communities.”
Bonita Lakes will be closed on Saturday, July 3 to prepare for the event. Gates open on Sunday, July 4 at 3:30 p.m. Food and other vendors open at 4 p.m. A free shuttle is provided from the Tuesday Morning parking area at Uptown Meridian to the Bonita Lakes main entrance beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to wear red, white, and blue, wave flags, and celebrate the spirit of July 4 at Bonita Lakes. For more information call 601-480-2614.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.