City to demolish two buildings damaged in Feb. 4 fire

The City of Meridian is planning to hire a contractor to demolish two downtown buildings damaged in a fire last week.

Eddie Kelly, the city’s chief administrative officer, expects the demolition to take place later this week.

“Our fire marshall, our fire department has deemed that structure too dangerous to go into, so the building has to come down,” Kelly said at Tuesday’s city council work session, “and it has to come down sooner rather than later.”

The city's action comes after firefighters battled the massive fire at three vacant buildings on the corner of 25th Avenue and Front Street on Feb. 4. Firefighters used cranes to fight the fire, as it wasn’t safe to enter the buildings.

Mayor Percy Bland signed an emergency declaration on Tuesday allowing the city to demolish the former Newell Paper Company building on Front Street. The shorter red building next door is also slated for demolition.

Laura Carmichael, the city's community development director, said the city hopes to save the third building.

Kelly said the demolition of the two buildings will cost approximately $300,000. The City Council has to approve the payment to the contractor. The council will vote on this matter at a meeting on Wednesday.

Kelly said the city has tried to contact the owner of the two buildings several times, but has not been able to reach the owner.

Meridian Fire Department officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Determining the cause of the fire is difficult because the buildings are too unstable to enter, officials said.

Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.