The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is set to accept more than $8 million as part of a matching grant through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, setting aside the funds for sewer projects.
The grant, which was created by the state legislature during the 2022 legislative session, provides dollar-for-dollar matching funds for local municipalities’ American Rescue Plan Act money.
Meridian, which received just over $8.9 million in ARPA funds, is set to double its money with an additional $8.9 million from the state. In total, the city will have $17.8 million to spend on qualifying projects.
In its application, the city said it plans to use the funds to go toward construction projects under the EPA consent decree. The 20-year compliance agreement is set to cost the city anywhere from $80 to more than $200 million to address systemic failures of the city’s sewer systems.
Projects the funds could go toward include a 54-inch sewer line replacement, which was awarded to Hemphill Construction at a cost of $3.4 million; a $9.7 million annual term bid with Hemphill Construction to address sewer and stormwater repairs in the medical district; phase two of the Highway 80 trunk line replacement project estimated at just over $1 million; or a sewer line replacement on B Street, which was rolled in the Sela Ward Parkway project for an additional $400,000.
The city has previously discussed identifying outside funding sources, such as the matching ARPA grant, that could be used in place of bonds and ease the burden on Meridian residents.
Tree Removal
The city council is also expected to take action on removing more than two dozen trees around the city that are rotted or present another hazard to residents.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt previously explained to the council that his department was only budgeted $30,000 for tree removal, which would only remove eight or nine trees. He said if the council wants the other trees taken down, it would need to find more money.
After discussing the issue further at its Jan. 10 work session, the council agreed to find the additional funds needed to remove all of the trees on the list. Council members are expected to accept an $80,850 bid from Neal’s Tree Service to remove all 33 trees identified as potential hazards.
