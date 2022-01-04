The City of Meridian will hold a public hearing Feb. 15 to get residents’ input on condemning 31 properties throughout the city.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the hearing is part of the process the city needs to go through to clean up the area. Owners of the properties will be notified about the hearing and will have a chance to state their case before the council makes a decision.
Additionally, Hitt said code enforcement officers familiar with the 31 properties will attend the meetings to answer questions from the council about violations and potential solutions.
Chief Administrative Officer Tim Miller said the hearing will give property owners an opportunity to talk with council members and work out a plan to bring their properties into code compliance. The city, he said, would much rather the owners fix up the property and keep it on the tax roles than have the city get involved.
For those properties declared condemned, Miller said the city would have to decide how to proceed and likely assess the cost of the cleanup to the property’s taxes.
Hitt said the community development office is working with owners of additional properties to try to address code violations. If needed, he said, additional properties could considered for condemnation next year.
Other business
In other business, the city council voted to move its Feb. 1 meeting to Union Station. The change in venue was needed due to scheduled maintenance and repair work on the council’s usual meeting spot on the third floor at City Hall.
Miller said the work is set to begin after the council’s Jan. 18 meeting and be complete by the Feb. 15 meeting. The meeting time will stay at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.