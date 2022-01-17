The City of Meridian Municipal Court will hold an amnesty day Feb. 24 to work with residents to resolve unpaid fines.
The court will work with residents who appear in person from 8a.m. to 5 p.m. to work out individual payment arrangements to resolve unpaid balances.
Meridian Police Department Heather Luebbers said the amnesty day will be a one day only event, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of the it.
“For that one day, and for those that appear in person, we will review their fine balances and work out a payment arrangement on the spot that will resolve their outstanding fine balance that day,” she said. “This is the only day this opportunity will be offered. Please take advantage of it.”
More information about the amnesty day will be announced closer to the date.
