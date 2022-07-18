The Meridian City Council will be meeting with each of the city’s department heads in coming weeks as they work to build a budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
In a work session Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer told the council initial estimates put the city’s revenue at about $39 million and expenses at about $49 million.
Councilman George Thomas said state law prohibits the city from passing a negative budget, so the council will need to cut at least $10 million to make ends meet.
Budget hearings will begin Wednesday, July 20 with a meeting with Finance and Records at 1 p.m. On Thursday, July 21, the council will meet with Public Works at 10 a.m. and Community Development at 11:30 a.m.
Further budget hearings will be held on Tuesday, July 26, the council will hear from Police at 10 a.m. and Fire at 11:30 a.m. and on Thursday, July 28 with Parks and Recreation at 10 a.m. and Public Safety at 11:30 a.m.
The council will wrap up department meetings on Tuesday, August 2 with an Executive hearing at 1 p.m. and a Legislative hearing at 2 p.m.
Each meeting will take place in the auditorium on the third floor of city hall.
After meeting with each department, the city council will work to craft a balanced budget that meets the city’s needs. The Fiscal Year 2023 budget will go into effect October 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.