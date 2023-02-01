City readies second attempt at North Hills grant

The City of Meridian is working to beef up its application as it prepares to apply a second time for a federal grant to overhaul a section of North Hills Street.
The city previously applied for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant in February 2022 but was unsuccessful in getting the funding. Now the city is working to ready its application to try again.
In a work session Tuesday, Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc., which is assisting the city with its application, said the deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28.
Meridian is applying for a planning grant, Faggard said, which will cover the engineering and design portion of the North Hills project. Part of the planning stage will include hearing input from the public and studying the road’s traffic flow to make sure the design meets the needs of the local community.
“The RAISE grant gets you planning money,” he said.
The city will also need to factor in requirements under the grant itself such as pedestrian traffic and other criteria that will need to be met.
Public Works Director David Hodge said the city is asking for about $3.5 million to cover the engineering and design from Highway 19 to the city limits, which is just past Lamar School on Lindley Road.
Once the plans are complete, Hodge said the city could entertain splitting up the construction into phases based on the availability of funding. The project as a whole could cost upwards of $30 million, which would be difficult to afford all at once.
To add additional weight to its application, the city is asking residents to participate in a short survey about their interactions with North Hill Street. The questions will provide additional data showing impact the road has on Meridian’s residents.
A link to the survey is available on the City of Meridian’s social media pages and online at meridianms.org.
Hodge said he understands residents’ frustrations with the patching and other quick fixes used in the past. The RAISE grant, he said, is an opportunity to go beyond temporary fixes and rebuild the North Hills artery to meet the city’s needs.
Addressing the condition of North Hills Street, Hodge said, is a priority both for himself and the mayor. The first step, he said, is getting funding to make the project happen.
“North Hills is a priority for the city, but funds are needed for a lasting solutions,” he said.
