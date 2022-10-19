City projects move ahead as staffing stalls

The City of Meridian is making progress on several infrastructure projects despite tensions between the administration and city council.
In a meeting Tuesday, the city council approved equipment purchases, pipe repairs and the long-awaited rehabilitation of the Old Highway 80 bridge.
The Old Highway 80 bridge has been closed for several years as the city works to relocate utilities, acquire easements and design the project.
With the prep work complete, the council voted unanimously to award the bridge replacement project to Joe Mcgee Construction at a cost of $3,359,247.
The council also approved a project replacing a section of 54-inch sewer line south of I-20 and east of 49th Avenue. The contract was awarded to Hemphill Construction Company at a cost of $3,400,285.
In a third project, Public Works Director David Hodge presented information to the council about a plan to repair a railroad crossing on 29th Avenue. Hodge said the crossing has needed attention for some time, and he had been talking with the railroad about how to get it done.
“They’re offering a 50-50 share,” he said.
Kansas City Southern is responsible from cross tie to cross tie, Hodge said, with the city being responsible for the rest of the crossing. Although no official agreement has been reached, he said the plan to split costs would move forward if the council approved.
“They’re asking for us to send an email saying that we’re interested,” he said. “There’s no commitment of funds.”
With the council’s approval, Hodge said he would send the email to the railroad and come back to the council with a cost estimate for the city’s portion of the project.
The council also heard from Freshwater Superintendent Jimmy Eckman about extending a contract for work on B Street and improvements at the city’s North Water Treatment Plant. Eckman said supply chain issues were making it difficult to get the parts needed to complete the project, and the contractor would not be able to finish within the current time frame.
Eckman asked the board to approve a 180-day extension to give the contractor time to get the parts and do the job properly.
“We’re requesting 180 days specifically because of supply chain issues,” he said. “We’re having difficulty getting the parts for upgrades to the treatment plant.“
Staffing Stalls
While work to rebuild Meridian’s infrastructure is moving forward, efforts to fill vacant city positions have stalled due to tensions between the city and council.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Jimmie Smith asked the council to work with the administration to get the city’s operations get back on track.
“I’m trying to figure out what you guys want from us, because we have been giving you all reports for over a year,” he said.
The council has asked repeatedly for detailed reports about unfilled positions, city inventories, staffing counts and more throughout the first year of its term. Smith said it gave the appearance the council was attempting to micromanage the city government.
“It appears you all are trying to micromanage, and I hope that’s not what you’re trying to do because you can’t do it. Not in this government,” he said. “It’s not possible.”
Meridian’s government is organized as a “strong mayor” system in which the mayor is responsible for appointing department heads, hiring and firing and overseeing much of the day-to-day operations in the city. In a strong mayor system, the city council helps set policy and approves large purchases, but has little power over internal decisions, like what roads get paved, which festivals are approved and other city functions.
Smith cited a Sept. 20 vote by the council to move money budgeted for unfilled positions, with the exception of police and fire, to the legislative budget, which the council controls.
Moving the funding, he said, derailed the city’s efforts to fill vacant positions as each new hire will have to be brought to the council to be funded before the employee can get paid.
“You have froze us up,” he said.
Council President Dwayne Davis said the council was trying to make sure it had the information it needed to make informed decisions and downplayed the impact council actions were having on the administration.
"It's not that bad," he said.
Smith said he hoped the council would work with the city to address any questions or concerns they had about the city’s operation and find a way together to return the city to its normal operation.
