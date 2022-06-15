City plans busy weekend for Juneteenth

The City of Meridian is dedicating an entire weekend to celebrate a day that brought significant change to American history.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. The holiday is Sunday, June 19 and the public holiday is Monday, June 20.
This year, the goal was focus on honoring the history and black excellence around the city, according to Terrence Davis, with the city's community development office.
“It was the community,” Davis said. “The community brought up so many different parts of the African American contribution, and we were trying to put everything into one day, and we didn't have enough time. We wanted enough time for each day so everybody could take it all in.”
Adding more time allowed organizers to include other events, such as the Black Business Expo from 6 -10 p.m. Friday at Dumont Plaza.
“This event will give everybody an opportunity to meet and network with different Black businesses,” Davis said. “We have over 40 vendors, and some of the boutiques will use models on a runway to showcase their material.”
Davis is encouraging the community to take part in the event.
“We should all want to celebrate freedom,” Davis expressed. “We should always want to celebrate the victory over suppression and one of the hardest times in American history.”
Following the Black Business Expo is the Kidzone on City Hall lawn from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday and then a concert from 6 -10 p.m. including performances by Arthur Young, K.O. Soul, Benito, and N’Spire Walker who will perform new songs from her album “The evolution of N’Spire Walker'."
Walker will also take the stage Sunday with her African dance team.
“I look forward to connecting the old school and the new school, through my diverse music,” said Walker. “People who enjoy people like Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Nina Simone, and Tracy Chapman, will enjoy my music. It's time to be electrifying, and continue to change the dynamics of Meridian.”
The Juneteenth Festival concludes Sunday with a parade honoring local trailblazers at 5 p.m. and capping off the day “Freedom Day” gospel play at the Temple Theater at 6 p.m.
