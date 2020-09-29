The city of Meridian will operate on a $35.7 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2020-21 following approval by the city council on Tuesday.
The new fiscal year starts on Thursday.
On the revenue side, about $13.7 million of the budget is expected to come from sales tax, according to the city.
Other revenue will come from other taxes; licenses and permits; charges for services such as garbage collection; and fines and forfeitures.
About $12.7 million in revenue will come from a tax levy, according to numbers provided by the city.
On the expenditure side, about $3.6 million is allocated for general government. The finance and records department will see about $3.5 million, which includes funds for the municipal election next year, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer.
Community development will see about $1.7 million, which includes funds for demolition of vacant homes, Latimer said.
About $2.6 million is budgeted for parks and recreation and public works will see an allocation of about $7.2 million.
The police department will run on a budget of about $9.2 million, while the fire department’s budget will be about $7.7 million.
According to Latimer, a millage increase is not included in the budget, meaning citizens will not pay more in taxes on homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental real property, unless the assessed value of their property has increased for fiscal year 2021.
