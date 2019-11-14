City of Meridian paving 6th Street downtown

LAUREL [ndash] Services: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Williams Missionary Baptist Church, Taylorsville. Burial: Mt. Williams Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
PACHUTA [ndash] Services: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 2:30 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church, Pachuta. Burial: Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: one hour prior to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.