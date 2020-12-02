City of Meridian kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting

The Christmas season kicked off Tuesday in Meridian with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the city hall lawn.
The event featured a few tunes from musician Daniel House and appearances by Miss Hospitality Pageant winners Tabitha Leager and Maurin Dooley.
Festivities continue this week when the Christmas parade rolls through downtown at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s theme is “Holiday Parade of Heroes,” and will feature dozens of holiday-inspired entries including the city trolley, Miss Hospitality Pageant Winners, festive floats, local car clubs, and much more. All participants and attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Lineup will begin at 3 p.m. on 25th Ave. between 8th and 14th Streets.
For more information, call 601-485-1998 or visit meridianms.org.
