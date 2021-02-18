The City of Meridian has issued a safety and travel advisory for area residents, according to a Thursday press release.
The city is asking citizens to limit travel and stay off roadways because of dangerous conditions such as downed power lines and falling trees and limbs.
“Be mindful that City Public Works crews are out clearing trees and debris, and power crews are working diligently to restore power,” the city said in the press release. “We are asking that you avoid these areas so utility workers can continue to restore services as soon as possible.”
Many homes in Meridian's North Hills neighborhood and in the Topton and Lauderdale area have lost power, according to the Mississippi Power Outage Map.
City officials are continuing to monitor hazardous conditions and will provide additional updates as they become available, according to the news release.
