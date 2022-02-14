The City of Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the area south of 14th Street, West of Hwy 11 and north of I 20/59. Customers should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking. Another public service announcement will be made when test results come back.
City of Meridian issues Boil Water Notice
Services for Mrs. Sandra Bolden are Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 11 a.m., Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Burial: Mississippi VA Cemetery, Newton. Viewing: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Phanicia Lake, 49, of Meridian, who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Willie Owens, 94, of Meridian, who passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Annie Serton, 77, of Lauderdale, who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center, Meridian.
