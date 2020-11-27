City of Meridian hosts Christmas tree lighting Tuesday

The city of Meridian is kicking off the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at city hall and will include the holiday traditions of music, celebration, family fun and lighting the 34-foot tree.
“We would like to invite everyone out to help us celebrate the holiday season as we come together to enjoy an evening of Christmas music, dance, and other holiday surprises,” Mayor Percy Bland said in a media release. “This year, the City of Meridian has committed to maintain this tradition safely, and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to make this a special holiday event.”
The event will also feature musician Daniel House, a special dance from the Meridian Community College ballerina and appearances by Miss Hospitality Pageant winners Tabitha Leager and Maurin Dooley.
All participants and attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Public parking will be available in the Arts District Parking garage on 24th Ave.
The annual Christmas parade is planned for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
