The City of Meridian is restarting its search for a police chief after rejecting a candidate for the position.
The department has been without a permanent leader since former police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January. Interim Chief Lewis Robbins resigned in April and interim Chief Charles Coleman resigned in July.
Lt. Patrick Gale has been serving as acting chief.
The city’s administration backed off on plans to present the candidate, former Yazoo City Police Chief Ronald Sampson, at a city council meeting on Tuesday. The city learned of allegations against Sampson last week and consulted with the city council. It is not proceeding with the candidate, said Eddie Kelly, the city’s chief administrative officer.
“We really think that it's important that we move forward and find ourselves a police chief — the right police chief — because of the stability that we need,” Kelly said. “We need our officers to know who their leader is.”
Kelly said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that he would bring a candidate before the council in a few weeks. He told The Star that he doesn’t have an exact date yet, but his goal is to make a recommendation at the next city council meeting.
“We’re looking for someone who’s got executive level experience, someone with the right temperament, someone that can come in and motivate a police force — like to make the appropriate changes, know what to make — and has a vision for the City of Meridian from a law enforcement standpoint,” he said.
He said the city is not going to conduct a national search for the police chief, but it is looking regionally. “I’d say several counties, east, west, north and south,” Kelly stated.
He would consider other states, too, he said. The salary for the position is $84,500.
“It would be limiting to some folks to try to move from an area that is several states removed from here,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann wants the city council to play a role in the selection of the police chief.
“I think we would be better served if you ceded a little of your authority here today to let the council take the lead in selecting the next police chief,” he told the city at the meeting.
He said the search always leads the city to a candidate who is “less qualified than those we already have” or someone with a checkered past.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson said her goal would be to make Gale the acting police chief until the term ends next year, when the municipal election could mean a change in city leadership.
“The position only has eight to nine months left,” she said. “A very qualified outsider is going to be hard to find.”
