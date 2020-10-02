The city of Meridian is in the process of deciding what Halloween will look like during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the city is planning both trick-or-treat and Candy Crawl this year, but details haven't been finalized. Candy Crawl is held annually in October and allows parents and children to stroll through downtown, picking up candy from area businesses.
Bland said details on the plans will be released during a Tuesday morning city council meeting.
