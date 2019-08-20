Meridian residents could be paying more in property taxes, as the city looks to cover what could amount to $2.8 million in expenses in the upcoming budget.
Leaders discussed the possibility of an ad valorem tax increase of 2.46 mills at a work session Tuesday. That would be the equivalent of approximately $24.60 more per year on a home valued at $100,000, according to figures provided by the city.
A tax increase would help the city raise close to $1 million, said Richie McAlister, the city’s chief administrative officer.
The fourth draft of the general fund budget is $37.3 million, but projected revenue is around $35.5 million, said Brandye Latimer, the chief financial officer.
The city is self-insured and health insurance claims for city employees and dependents are higher than normal this year, leaders said.
Six medical claims, each totaling more than $125,000, cost the city $735,401, McAlister said. The claims were for four city employees and two dependents between October 2018 and June 2019, he said.
The city is also required to pay more into the Public Employees’ Retirement System, according to McAlister.
To cover the gap in expenses and revenue, leaders said the city is considering several options, including:
- holding off on A/C repairs to the Frank Cochran Center and making it seasonal
- patching the roof of the Meridian Activity Center, instead of immediately replacing it
- increasing costs for city employees' health insurance dependent coverage
- not hiring for some unfilled positions
“It’s going to be three or four different things that have to occur,” McAlister said.
City council member Kim Houston, who represents Ward 4, said she was optimistic leaders would balance the budget.
“I think with some of the things that we are now looking at eliminating, doing different, I think we’re going to be able to make it work,” she said. “We are working on it and we are going to do what we can to try to avoid raising taxes, but at the same time, we want to position Meridian so it can be the best Meridian for the future.”
The next budget discussion is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
